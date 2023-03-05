Minor girl raped in hookah bar in Kanpur

Kanpur, March 5 Minor daughter of a doctor couple was raped in a Hookah Bar under Barra police station circle in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The father of the girl has lodged an FIR against eight people including three named accused.

The doctor told the police that his 16-year-old daughter had been called by one Vinay Thakur to the MG Cafe (Hookah Bar) in Karrahi on Friday where he gave her soft drink spiked with sedatives.

The young man raped the girl and then took her to a deserted place where his friends also attempted to rape her. When the girl protested, they made her video and beaten her too.

They threatened to make her video viral if she reported the matter.

The daughter reached home and told her father of the incident.

The police have registered a report against the accused under sections including insurgency, rape, POCSO Act, assault and intimidation.

The accused will be arrested soon, said the police.

Naubasta ACP Abhishek Pandey said that a report has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the father and the Barra Inspector has been instructed to take strict action.

There are more than a dozen hookah bars that run in the name of food cafes in the city.

Hookah bar operators provide cabins to adolescent girls in the name of privacy, belonging to rich families.

