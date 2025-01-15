Minor held for his role in abducting and killing teenage boy

Gurugram, Jan 15 The Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old minor, for his alleged involvement in an abduction and killing of another 17-year-old teenage boy from Devilal Colony area in Gurugram, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday.

The teenager's father filed a complaint on Tuesday. The man told the police that his son was kidnapped from near a church in Devilal Colony around 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Based on his complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered at the Sector-9A police station of Gurugram.

During the investigation, the investigation team recovered the deceased body on Wednesday from near Basai village, to which a section related to murder was also added in the case, police said.

During the probe, joint teams of Police Station Sector-9A, Crime Branch Sector-10 and Crime Branch Sector-17, while taking action in the case, arrested the minor accused from Jewar (Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday.

During questioning, it was found that one of the accused had befriended of the deceased and took him into his confidence.

"On January 12, the deceased was made to drink alcohol and kidnapped and taken to a place between Basai and Dwarka Expressway by around 9 to 10 persons... later he was killed by beating him with stones and sticks," Jitender Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said.

While checking police criminal cases, it was also found that three cases have already been registered against the deceased teenager in connection with fighting.

"From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that 03 cases related to robbery, theft, and quarrel were registered against the accused in Gurugram. We have taken some youths related to the crime into police custody, who are being questioned thoroughly. Further action will be taken in the case as per rules according to whatever facts will come out in the police interrogation. Investigation of the case is going on," the ACP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor