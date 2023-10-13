Minor lynched in West Bengal (Ld, Correcting Headline)

Kolkata, Oct 13 Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal is on the boil following the lynching of a minor boy who was admitted at a rehabilitation center.

The victim has been identified as Saifur Ali (17).

He was admitted in the rehabilitation center after he got addicted to drugs. On Friday, the center authorities called up his family members and informed them about the critical condition of the deceased and hence being taken to a local hospital.

On reaching the hospital, the family members were informed that Ali has been lynched. The family members accused that there were severe injuries and burn marks all over the body of the victim.

They alleged that the injuries indicated that it was a clear case of lynching. As the news surfaced the local people protested. The angry mob rushed to the rehabilitation center and ransacked the place.

A huge police contingent has been deployed there to bring the situation under control. Till the time this report was filed there was no reaction from the authorities of the rehabilitation center.

The family members have named some persons associated with the center as responsible for the mishap. The cops are trying to track them. Tension is still prevailing in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor