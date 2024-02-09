Minor rape & murder case: Kerala mother seeks reinvestigation after accused's acquittal

Kochi, Feb 9 ( IANS) The mother of a six-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Vandiperiyar in Idukki district, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a reinvestigation, after the accused, Arjun was acquitted by a local court in December.

The incident came to light in June 2021, when the girl was found hanging in her house after her parents, who are plantation workers, returned home after work.

Arjun, 24, according to the Congress and the local BJP leaders is a member of the youth wing of the CPI(M) and hence got all the support from not just the party but also the police, and hence the acquittal came for want of a proper probe.

The present plea for a reinvestigation comes at a time when an appeal by the Kerala government challenging the acquittal is pending before the High Court.

The mother's plea pointed out that the acquittal came due to a faulty probe and wants a "fair, honest, impartial, efficient and independent re-investigation".

