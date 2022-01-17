Minor urges Delhi HC to direct Centre to give road map for COVID-19 vaccination of children below 12 years of age

A minor urged Delhi High Court on Monday to direct the Centre and authorities concerned to give a road map for COVID-19 vaccination for children below 12 years of age.

Senior Advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for a minor petitioner on Monday, submitted that no road map has been given by the government for vaccinating children aged 12 and below. The road map is only provided for those who are 15-18 years old.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on the submission said it would hear the plea on March 21, 2022.

The submission came during the hearing of a plea filed by a minor, Tia Gupta seeking immediate vaccination of minors between 12 to 17 years.

The Delhi High Court earlier had said that if COVID-19 vaccines are administered to children without proper research, then it may be a disaster while objecting to the submission of the petitioners seeking research on vaccines for children in a time-bound manner.

The petitioners, in the PIL filed by advocates Bihu Sharma and Abhinav Mukerji, had urged the court to put in place appropriate vaccine protocol for children residing in Delhi and to make the same available expeditiously.

The PIL had also sought direction from the respondents to give priority in vaccination to parents of children who are residing in Delhi.

The petitioners had also urged the court to formulate a comprehensive National Plan with respect to children covering all aspects of their protection from the ill effects of the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

