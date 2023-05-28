Minor victim succumbs to assault injuries in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 28 A minor victim of sexual assault has succumbed to her injuries at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, less than a week after being hospitalised.

The eight-year-old girl was found inside a manhole with severe injuries five days ago in the Chakeri area.



Her father has lodged an FIR in this connection.

Amarnath Yadav, ACP Chakeri, said that the accused, an eight-old-boy, has been sent to juvenile home.

The girl had gone missing on the evening of May 22. Later, she was found inside the manhole with injuries on her body.

Her diagnosis showed swelling in the intestines. She was conscious initially but on Saturday, her condition worsened and she died due to multi-organ failure, said doctors treating her.

In her statement, she told police that a boy who lives in the same locality forced himself upon her. When she screamed, he ran away pushing her in the manhole.

"The boy was taken into custody on May 24," said a police officer.

