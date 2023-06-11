Mira Road murder: Accused did online searches to find how to prevent foul smell from body, say police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : As the investigation proceeds in Mumbai's Mira Road murder case, new revelations are being made daily.

In the latest development, police revealed that accused Manoj Sane who killed his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and dismembered her body had taken pictures of the body after committing the murder. Sane also did many Google searches to find out how to dispose of the body.

According to a senior officer of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, the accused Manoj Sane is repeatedly changing his statement during interrogation. However, police have done cross-verifications of many of his statements.

On June 4, after the murder, the accused had bought an electric wood cutter (tree cutter) from a local hardware shop, which he used in chopping down the body parts. The chain of this woodcutter had come off during use, after that he took it to for repair at the same shop from where he had bought it.

As Sane has cleaned the woodcutter completely no one got any clue of what work he was using the machine. The accused has made Google searches to gather information about what should be done to avoid the foul smell coming from a dead body and brought five bottles of Nilgiri oil from a shop in his area.

Police will be sending DNA samples of deceased Saraswati Vaidya and her close relatives to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) ON Monday. As the accused has accepted that he married Saraswati Vaidya in a temple in Borivali police are trying to verify the location of the temple and the priest who got them married. Along with this, the police will be looking for any other witnesses of their marriage.

It has come to light that the couple had hidden their marriage from their acquaintances because of their age difference. Manoj Sane had been staying with Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

