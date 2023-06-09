Mira Road murder case: Couple hid marriage because of age difference, say police

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : In the murder case of a 32-year-old woman, whose body was cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner in Maharashtra's Thane, it has come to light that the couple had hidden their marriage from their acquaintances because of their age difference, police said.

Manoj Sane, accused of killing 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, has claimed that she died by suicide, police said on Friday. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

While talking to mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale said, "The police team has been successful in identifying the relatives of the victim. The three sisters of the victim woman were called to the police station today. The sisters have identified the woman as their real sister. We are in the process of handing over the victim's body. We are in the process of matching the DNA of the three sisters with the victim."

"During the investigation, we found out that the victim and accused were married and they had informed about it to Saraswati's sisters also. However, they hid this from the others because of their age difference. We also got to know that they got married in a temple," the DCP added.

According to police, Manoj Sane said when he reached home on the morning of June 3, he saw Vaidya lying on the ground and foam was coming out of her mouth. When he checked, she was not breathing. To avoid being accused of her murder, he decided to dispose of her body.

After cutting the body parts into small pieces with a tree cutter, he boiled them in a pressure cooker so that there would be no foul smell and then filled the body parts in plastic bags to dispose them of, the police said.

As per police, the accused also claimed that later he also planned to end his life.

Police also said that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation, and he had no regrets for what he had done.

Police are verifying the accused's claim of the suicide of the deceased. The investigation is underway and the pieces of the body recovered from the accused's house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem, they said.

Accused Manoj Sane, had been staying with Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

