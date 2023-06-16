Mira Road murder case: Thane court sends accused Manoj Sane to police custody till June 22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : A Thane court on Friday sent Manoj Sane who is accused in the murder of his 32-year-old live-in partner to police custody till June 22.

Police also said that the investigating team has found out that the accused Manoj Sane purchased poison from a store in Borivali 15 days before murdering the deceased.

According to the police, murder was pre-planned by the accused Manoj Sane.

"He would have either slow-poisoned her or poisoned her to death before chopping her body into pieces," the official statement said.

Police also mentioned that the accused Manoj Sane was floating the suicide theory of his live-in partner so that he could get away from being caught.

"Considering he has boiled her body parts, it would be difficult to substantiate this theory of poison in the forensic," an official statement said.

"The deceased and accused Manoj would keep fighting because the latter would keep meeting women on dating apps, it is suspected that he could have killed his partner due to these fights," it added.

Earlier on June 9 the accused Manoj Sane claimed that his partner had committed suicide, police said on Friday.

During the interrogation, the accused also claimed that he tried to dispose of the body fearing that he might be held responsible for her death, police said in a statement.

The accused was arrested on June 7 for killing 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya.

The victim was brutally murdered and later cut to pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane in Maharashtra's Thane.

According to police, Manoj Sane said that when he reached home on the morning of June 3, he saw Vaidya lying on the ground and foam was coming out of her mouth. When he checked, she was not breathing. To avoid being accused of her murder, he decided to dispose of her body.

After cutting the body parts into small pieces with a tree cutter, he boiled them in a pressure cooker so that there would be no foul smell and then filled the body parts in plastic bags to dispose them of, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor