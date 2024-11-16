Mirzapur Feast Chaos: Rucks Over Gravy Without Mutton Pieces at Party Hosted by BJP Bhadohi MP Vinod Kumar Bind (Watch Video)

A party hosted by the BJP Bhadohi MP Vinod Kumar Bind at his office in the Karsada area of Mirzapur turned into battle ground as no mutton pieces were served along with gravy. According to the TOI report, guest who came to attend the feast slapped the youth serving the mutton-less gravy to them.

A video of the rucks at the BJP MP's feast went viral on social media. A viral video shows people leaving the venue with food packets and the injured man heading toward his motorcycle. According to the information, at the party of BJP MP, a youth from the Karsada village had joined the 'Pangat' (guests sitting and eating on the ground in a row). He got angered after he was served too much gravy in his bowl. He dipped a finger into his bowl and did not find a piece of mutton in the gravy.

Visuals from the Mirzapur Feast Event

म‍िर्जापुर-



बीजेपी सांसद विनोद बिंद के कार्यालय में एक दावत के दौरान बकरे की बोटी के बजाय रसा परोसे जाने पर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया। 😅



लोगों के बीच जमकर लात-घूसे चले। कई लोगों में मारपीट भी हुई।



पुलिस कह ही है - मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। 😂😂😂#mirzapurpic.twitter.com/DYN1Kfts63 — Vinay Saxena (@vinaysaxenaj) November 15, 2024

He later asked the person serving the food about the mutton, and after not receiving a response, clashes broke out between him and the serving person. He also slapped him. This led to chaos and clashes between the two groups of youth companions and the caterer, forcing the guests to run from the venue. To stop the clashes, senior leaders and local officials intervened.

Umashankar Bind, who looks after the MP's office, told TOI that maximum people had consumed the food, and the event was to wind up at 8.30 pm. In the meantime, some youths who had been consuming liquor at a country liquor shop entered the venue, which was restricted to limited invitees, due to which they created a ruckus at the feast event.