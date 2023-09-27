Miscreant held for assault, molestation of schoolgirl in Samastipur

Patna, Sep 27 Samastipur police arrested a miscreant on the charges of assaulting and molesting a schoolgirl on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at a village under Musrigharari police station on Tuesday, an official said. Three miscreants misbehaved and passed lewd comments at a student while she was returning home from school.

When the girl objected to the eve-teasing they assaulted her. The student reached home and told her mother about the incident.

When the mother and daughter went to the house of the accused to confront them, they again beat the victim in front of her mother.

The mother tried to save her daughter but failed as she was overpowered by the accused.

Onlookers captured the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded the video on social media.

“We have learnt about the incident from social media and immediately traced the location. Our team raided the village and arrested one of the miscreants. We are trying to arrest the other two who are at large right now,” said Sanjay Kumar Pandey, DSP, Sadar Range Samastipur.

“The accused had brutally assaulted the victim who is currently admitted to the primary health centre in Musrigharari. Her condition is stable,” said Pandey.

