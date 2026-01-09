'Misleading people': Assam BJP hits back at Akhil Gogoi over voter deletion claims

Guwahati, Jan 9 Amid allegations of voter deletion during the ongoing electoral roll revision in Assam by the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp counterattack on Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of misleading the public with fabricated narratives.

BJP leader Kamal Kumar Medhi dismissed Gogoi's allegations as "imaginary stories," alleging that he has been indulging in such practices for nearly two decades.

Medhi claimed that while some people may initially be swayed by Gogoi's assertions, time has repeatedly "exposed them as false."

"Over the last 20 years, most of the allegations raised by Akhil Gogoi have eventually turned out to be baseless and self-serving narratives," Medhi said, adding that the Raijor Dal leader has developed a habit of "inventing stories and presenting them repeatedly in public."

Taking a swipe, the BJP leader remarked that Gogoi first constructs imaginary narratives in his own mind and then narrates them before the people and the media.

"Though a few may momentarily mistake fiction for truth, people ultimately realise that these are nothing but fabricated tales," he said.

Medhi further claimed that because of this repeated pattern, Gogoi's statements are no longer taken seriously by the public.

"Today, many people view such statements merely as a source of amusement. If there were a competition in storytelling, he would easily secure the top position," he added.

Referring to the recent allegations surrounding voter deletion, Medhi said the claims were being made without any concrete facts or documentary proof.

He alleged that the opposition, including the Congress, had rushed to endorse Gogoi's statements without verifying their authenticity.

Criticising the opposition as "confused and directionless", Medhi said it has "failed" to raise any credible political issue.

He asserted that the people of Assam continue to repose faith in the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that indigenous communities and Indian citizens feel secure under the party's leadership.

He further alleged that opposition parties are now driven primarily by appeasement politics, particularly aimed at consolidating Miya Muslim votes, but said the people of Assam are capable of discerning the truth.

