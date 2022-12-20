'Misogynistic goons need new speechwriter': Smriti Irani hits back after Congress leader's 'latke-jhatke' barb

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit back at Congress leader Ajay Rai over his 'latke-jhatke' jibe at her. saying the party's 'misogynistic goons' need a new speechwriter.

Earlier on Monday, Rai unleashed a personal attack on the Union minister, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the erstwhile Congress pocketborough Amethi, saying she only visitis the constituency to show her 'latke-jhateke' and then goes away.

Irani had wrested the Amethi seat from the Congress in the 2019 general elections, defeating Rahul Gandhi.

In response to his statement, Irani sent out a tweet, challenging Rahul to fight from the Amethi constituency.

"Heard @RahulGandhi, you have announced to contest from Amethi in 2024 in an indecent manner from one of your provincial leaders. So can I be sure that you will be contesting from Amethi? You won't run away to another seat? You won't be afraid? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," she said in the tweet.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Monday, Rai said, "Amethi is the Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many members of the Gandhi family have served the constituency."

Talking about Irani, he added "Latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati hain (She does 'latke jhatke' and goes away)."

Rahul, who is currently represents Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, had won Amethi three times in a row.

( With inputs from ANI )

