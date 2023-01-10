Missing boy's body found in temple premises

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 10 The body of an 11-year-old boy was recovered from a temple premises in Tigri village here.

According to police sources, the body has some injury marks, but since it is stiff it is possible that the boy could have been killed some time ago and the body thrown away later. There are no signs of sexual assault.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said, "The deceased has been identified as Rahul Prajapati, a Class 5 student who was missing from Friday. His family had filed a complaint at the Gajraula police station in the area.

Family members, who were searching for him, found his body in a temple premises, 500 yards away from his house."

He further said, "We have sent his body to the district hospital for autopsy. His viscera has been preserved and is being sent to the laboratory for testing. We have formed two police teams to crack down the case."

One person has been detained and is being questioned.

