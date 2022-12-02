Missing Chhattisgarh female banker found dead in Odisha, police detain friend

The burnt body of a female bank employee, who went missing from Raipur last month, was found in the Balangir district of Odisha.

Her male friend who was planning to run to Kolkata has been detained for questioning, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Tanu Kurre.

The officials said that her half-burnt body was recovered from a forest patch in the Balangir district a few days ago.

Tanu Kurre, a native of the Korba district of Chhattisgarh who was a banker in Raipur, went to Odisha with a male friend Sachin Agrawal on November 21.

Raipur ASP Abhishek Maheshwari said, "Burnt body of a missing woman banker from Raipur found in Odisha. On November 21, Tanu Kurre along with her male friend Sachin Agrawal went to Odisha. As per the woman's family, Sachin was not letting her talk to her family ever since they went to Odisha."

"On Nov 24, we got information about an unknown body being found in Balangir, Odisha. Sachin Agrawal who was planning to run to Kolkata has been arrested," he said.

Balangir police of Odisha will take further action in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor