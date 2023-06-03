Missing Gujarat bizman found murdered in Rajasthan, 4 held

Ahmedabad, June 3 A busimessman, who went missing on April 23, was found murdered in Rajasthan, and four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, officials from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch revealed the shocking details on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Ramchandra Kushwaha, Suraj Balmiki Paswan, Anuj Kumar Makeshwar Prasad, and Arvind Jawasar Mahato, have been arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them by the Naroda Police Station.



The investigation into the disappearance of Sureshbhai Motilal Mahajan - a resident of Naroda, Ahmedabad, - previously handled by the local police station, was transferred to the Crime Branch on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

Under the guidance of Deputy Police Commissioner and Crime Branch Joint Commissioner, a team led by inspectors AD Parmar and VR Gohil took up a comprehensive investigation. During the course of their inquiries, information was obtained from Vishnuprasad Gopalprasad, an official within the Crime Branch.

It was revealed that Ranjit Ramachandra Kushwaha, a labour contractor associated with the victim's company, played a significant role in Sureshbhai's disappearance. The investigation team subsequently dispatched a team to Bihar, the native state of the accused, to gather further evidence.

During the investigation in Bihar, a suspect named Arvind Jawasar Mahto was apprehended and interrogated.

In a startling confession, Mahto revealed that Sureshbhai was lured by Kushwaha on the pretext of resolving a business dispute. On the evening of April 23, Kushwaha, along with Suraj Balmiki Paswan, Anuj Kumar Makeshwar Prasad, and Arvind Jawasar Mahto, abducted Sureshbhai. The group travelled from Ahmedabad to Udaipur (Rajasthan) consuming alcohol en route. It was during this journey that Sureshbhai was attacked and subsequently strangled to death.

