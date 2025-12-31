'Missing MP' posters targeting Jamui Lok Sabha member Arun Bharti surface in Bihar

Patna, Dec 31 Posters declaring Jamui Lok Sabha member Arun Bharti "missing" from the constituency surfaced at prominent locations, including Kachari Chowk, the Registry Office, and K.K.M. College in Bihar on Wednesday, intensifying political activity in the areas.

The posters quickly became a subject of discussion among the public as well as in political circles.

Arun Bharti, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from Jamui, is also the brother-in-law of Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

Locals said that the MP has allegedly not visited his constituency for the past two months and was last seen during the Bihar Assembly election campaign, leading to growing resentment among sections of the local population.

The posters were reportedly put up by Abhinay Dubey, city secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jamui unit.

Confirming the development, Dubey said the campaign was initiated by the ABVP city unit, alleging that despite numerous problems in the district, the MP visits Jamui only briefly.

He also questioned Arun Bharti's absence during critical issues, including the recent railway accident, and warned that if the MP does not return to Jamui within eight days, the protest campaign will be intensified.

Reacting to the controversy, LJP (Ram-Vilas) Jamui district president Jeevan Singh declined to comment in detail, dismissing the posters as the work of mischievous elements.

The incident has further heated the political atmosphere in Jamui, drawing attention to the MP's engagement with his constituency.

During the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contested five seats and won all five, including Jamui.

Arun Bharti is considered the second most influential leader in the party after Chirag Paswan and is responsible for strengthening the party organisation in Bihar.

The party also delivered a strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, winning 19 of the 29 seats it contested.

