Mission Divyastra Twitter Reactions: Modi, Amit Shah Hail First Test Flight of Agni-5 Missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in an X post praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The MIRV technology gives the capability to the warhead to split into multiple re-entry vehicles to deliver a precise and targetted attack. A single missile would, therefore, be capable of delivering multiple warheads.

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

A momentous day for our nation.



Heartfelt congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.



The missile equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 11, 2024

India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable… — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) March 11, 2024

The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometres, marks a pivotal enhancement in India's strategic defence arsenal. This development is particularly significant as it aims to bolster India's nuclear deterrence, especially against potential threats from the eastern frontiers. With the latest test, India has officially entered the exclusive league of nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capIndia carried out a similar test of the missile in October last year as well.In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India's military capabilities.