'Mission Himachal' begins, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in state, months before elections

Months before the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, AAP has already started to campaign in the state, after its massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hold a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's mandi on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal during the roadshow said “First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi, then in Punjab. Now, it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh."

“We are common people, we don't know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools and end corruption. We have ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister. Now, 'kranti' should happen in Himachal Pradesh too,”he added.

In Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.