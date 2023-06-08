Mission Mode Cataract surgery: Around 83 lakh operations performed in 2023 under Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The Union Health Ministry surpassed the desired target of 75 lakh cataract surgeries in 2022-23, under the 'Mission Mode Cataract Surgery' campaign, around 83 lakh operations were performed this year.

During covid, cataract surgeries were stopped which led to a backlog that was cleared through the campaign.

According to sources, a special drive was conducted from January 17, 2023, which resulted in 83,44,824 cataract operations till now.

In this campaign, more than 9000 eye surgeons, paramedics eye surgeon assistants and contractual eye surgeon assistants participated, the sources added.

All states and Union territories pledged to participate in this campaign.

The mission was supported by Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres for screening, testing and awareness along with efforts by Asha workers, CHO and self-help groups.

To measure the reduction in blindness across the country, national blindness and visual impairment survey (2015-19) was conducted, according to which people more than 50 years of age are facing blindness issues and the main cause was not undergoing the cataract operation.

The survey also suggested that in 2019, blindness reduced from 1 per cent to 0.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry released the list of 50 new medical colleges which are recognised across the country taking the total tally to 702. According to sources, "With the addition of 50 new medical colleges, the total seats of MBBS will be increased to 1,07,658."

Out of 50 new medical colleges, 13 recognised are from Telangana, and five each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. Whereas four colleges are recognised in Maharashtra.

Three medical colleges recognised each are from Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and West Bengal received two medical college recognition while Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland along with Uttar Pradesh got one medical college each.

With the increase in medical colleges, the addition of 8195 seats done to the existing number.

According to the ministry, 50 new medical colleges including 30 government and 20 private.

