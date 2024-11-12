Mithun Chakraborty’s Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Campaign in Jharkhand, Organisers Make Public Appeal for Its Return; Video Surfaces

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was caught in an unexpected incident during a BJP rally in Nirsa Assembly, Jharkhand, when his wallet was stolen amid the crowd. A large gathering had assembled to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star during his campaign for BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta.

Mithun Chakraborty went to Jharkhand for campaigning, and someone stole his wallet! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tVk5wmTPJv — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 12, 2024

In a video that surfaced online, a party organiser could be heard urging the crowd and those on stage to return Chakraborty’s wallet. "I urge whoever has taken Mithun da's purse, please come on the stage and return it," the organiser said into the microphone. It remains unclear if the wallet was eventually returned to the actor.

Chakraborty had also led a roadshow in East Singhbhum district earlier, where he campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda. The roadshow attracted a large crowd, including many women, and covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines, and Jadugora areas. Chakraborty later addressed a rally at Dahigora Circus Maidan in Ghatsila in support of BJP candidate Babulal Soren.

During his speech at the rally, Chakraborty promised to return to the area if the BJP were voted to power, saying, "If you want a miracle to happen, vote for BJP."

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will take place on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.