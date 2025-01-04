Mizoram CM stresses exploring 'vast uncovered Mizo history'

Aizawl, Jan 4 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said that a vast portion of Mizo history still remained uncovered and urged historians and all concerned to explore Mizo history.

After releasing a book at Aijal Club, the Chief Minister highlighted the challenges in documenting Mizo history, noting that the adoption of the Mizo alphabet in the early 1900s resulted in a scarcity of written records.

"Consequently, much of the current historical knowledge is derived from British colonial writings," the Chief Minister said, and emphasised the importance of exploring pre-colonial history from indigenous perspectives.

Lalduhoma said: "We have a vast history to uncover, especially from the pre-colonial era. Developing our own narratives, distinct from British interpretations, is a valuable challenge for researchers and enthusiasts today."

The Chief Minister released the book titled "Mizo History and the Great Chiefs of Sailo: Vandula & Ropuiliani."

An official said that authored by four distinguished researchers from Mizoram University and published by the Dr. Selbuanga Foundation, this work delves into the rich history of the Sailo chiefs, with a particular focus on the legendary figures Vandula and Ropuiliani.

According to the official, the book offers an in-depth exploration of Chief Vandula's lineage and pays tribute to the esteemed freedom fighter Ropuiliani and her husband, Vandula.

Vandula's long and impactful reign was succeeded by Ropuiliani, who assumed leadership after his passing.

"Her (Ropuiliani) steadfast resistance against British colonial rule led to her capture and imprisonment in Chittagong (then East Pakistan and now in Bangladesh), where she remained until her death in 1895. Their unwavering patriotism and dedication to their land continue to inspire pride and a deep sense of national loyalty,” the official said.

The authors employed rigorous scientific research methodologies, gathering information from both written records and oral traditions within and beyond Mizoram. Dr. Hmingthanzuali provided a preview of the book, while Dr. Laithangpuii, one of the co-authors, presented a concise report on their findings.

Saturday's event was graced by the presence of the grandchildren of Vandula and Ropuiliani, as well as descendants of Lalsavunga, Ropuiliani's father and former chief of Aizawl.

The gathering also included numerous invitees, Mizo history enthusiasts, and students, reflecting the community's deep interest in preserving and understanding their heritage. Ropuiliani holds the distinction of being the first recorded female chief in Mizo history during the late 19th century.

Born in 1828 to Chief Lalsavunga of Aizawl, she married Vandula, the chief of Ralvawng. Following her husband's death in 1889, she became the chieftess of Denlung and eight other villages near present-day Hnahthial in southern Mizoram.

Her tenure was marked by staunch resistance to British colonial authority. She refused to acknowledge British supremacy and influenced other chiefs to resist, leading to her arrest and imprisonment in Rangamati (in Bangladesh), where she died in 1895.

