Mizoram: Contraband drugs worth over Rs 5 cr recovered in Aizawl, 2 held

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 15 : The Special Narcotics team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles in a joint operation has recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 5 crore and apprehended two persons, said the police.

The team of Special Narcotics police station and Assam Rifles on Wednesday evening conducted a joint operation at the Zemabawk area and seized 1.026 kg (88 soap cases) of heroin, valued over Rs 5 crore in the international market, from the possession of Hmingthansanga (38 years old), a resident of Champhai district, informed the police.

According to Mizoram police, on further investigation and sustained interrogation of the accused person, another accused involved in the case Lalsanga Sailo (34-years-old) of Champhai district was also arrested.

A case under sections 21(c)/25 ND & PS Act has been registered at the Special Narcotics police station for further investigation on forward/ backward linkages.

Earlier in May this year, a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 19.5 crore was seized in a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in Aizawl on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Mizoram Police said that one person was also arrested in this regard.

