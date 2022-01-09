Mizoram reports 903 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 15 pc

Mizoram on Sunday reported 903 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state Department of Information and Public Relations.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 15.86 per cent.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state mounted to 4,367.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Mizoram has registered 1,45,527 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll in the state stands at 558. The total number of recoveries in the state has reached 1,40,602.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,59,632 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, no case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported from Mizoram while the country's Omicron tally stands at 3,623.

( With inputs from ANI )

