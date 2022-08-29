Mizoram teacher suspended for stripping off girl student's uniform

Aizawl, Aug 29 A woman teacher, who allegedly stripped off the uniform of six-year-old girl student at a government school in Mizoram's Lunglei district and sent her home, was also suspended from service on Monday, officials said.

A Samagra Shiksha officials said that the teacher was arrested on Saturday after the District Child Protection Unit lodged an FIR at Lunglei Police Station.

According to the officials, the incident took place on August 25 when the girl student of a primary school at Thangpui village was sent home by the teacher after stripping off her school uniform.

The student's mother told the officials that her daughter had been physically assaulted by a classmate and when she went to the school to complain about the incident, an argument broke between her and the teacher. Then the mother told the teacher that she would withdraw her daughter from the school.

"The teacher, after the mother's complaint, reportedly had stripped off the child's uniform in front of the other students and the child had to return home wearing only her underwear," the official said, quoting the student's mother.

The incident caused uproar across the state over the weekend. Mizo Zirlai Pawl, Mizoram's apex students' body, also demanded termination of the school teacher from the service.

