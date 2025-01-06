Mizoram women again outnumber male voters in electoral rolls

Aizawl, Jan 6 The gender ratio in the electoral rolls of Mizoram is 1,066, surpassing the national average, officials said here on Monday.

According to the officials, the national gender ratio on the electoral rolls increased from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024.

A senior election official said that like in previous years, women voters outnumbered male voters in Mizoram’s final electoral rolls, published on Monday after a special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

The official said that in the final electoral rolls, there were 4,48,925 women electors, who outnumbered the 4,20,888 men voters by 28,037.

Compared to the special summary revision, conducted a year ago, Mizoram’s voter count increased by 1.5 per cent with the final electoral rolls for 2025 showing 8,69,813 voters, the official said.

Out of Mizoram’s 11 districts, Mamit district is the only district where male voters exceed women - by 576.

Among the eleven districts, Aizawl district has the highest number of voters at 2, 92,115, followed by Lunglei with 1,02,304, Lawngtlai with 94,514, and Mamit with 66,552.

Hnahthial district, created in 2019, has the least number of electors at 16,436, it said.

The final electoral roll shows an increase of 13,516 voters (1.5 per cent) compared to the draft voters’ list published on October 29 last year in which there were 8,56,297 voters.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the final photo affixed electoral rolls were published on Monday after the over-two-month-long special summary revision of the rolls with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

With a population of around 1.2 million, mountainous Mizoram has 40 assembly constituencies, one Lok Sabha seat and one Rajya Sabha seat, with 1,301 polling stations across the state.

The mountainous Mizoram became the 23rd state of the Indian Union in February 1987. It was one of the districts of Assam till 1972 when it became a Union Territory. Sandwiched between Myanmar in the east and south and Bangladesh in the west, Mizoram occupies an area of great strategic importance in the northeastern region of India.

