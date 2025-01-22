MK Stalin questions AIADMK’s fulfilment of promises during its ten-year rule

Chennai, Jan 22 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticised Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for accusing the DMK government of “wasting money on welfare schemes and projects.”

Stalin challenged EPS to clarify whether the AIADMK government, during its decade-long tenure, fulfilled any of the promises it made.

At a government event in Sivaganga, Stalin listed several unfulfilled promises made by the AIADMK between 2011 and 2016. These included the Chennai-Kanniyakumari coastal road, a 50 per cent subsidy for women buying scooters, mobile phones for all ration card holders, free Wi-Fi in public spaces, and an aeropark in southern Tamil Nadu.

Stalin questioned, “Did the AIADMK government fulfil any of these promises during its ten years of governance?”

He further demanded that EPS explain which welfare schemes or projects implemented by the DMK were allegedly a waste of funds.

The Chief Minister highlighted two major initiatives of his government - the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai scheme and the morning breakfast program for school children - and asked whether these were being criticised as wasteful.

Stalin claimed that of the 505 promises made by the DMK during the 2021 Assembly election, around 389 had already been fulfilled.

He accused the AIADMK of failing to deliver on its commitments and leaving Tamil Nadu in a revenue-deficit state during its rule, despite being aligned with the BJP-led Union government.

“The AIADMK’s relationship with the BJP at the Centre was merely to sustain its power and position,” Stalin remarked, adding that his government, in contrast, prioritised the welfare of the people.

Stalin took a swipe at EPS, saying, “While Palaniswami sits in a dark room counting the number of upcoming new moon days, we focus on the welfare and development of the people.”

He assured the public that they were capable of evaluating the performance of both governments based on the benefits and facilities they enjoyed.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Union government for allegedly attempting to stall Tamil Nadu’s initiatives.

He said, “Even when the Union government fails to fund its own projects, the State government uses its resources to ensure their implementation.”

During the event, Stalin inaugurated 46 new projects in Sivaganga district worth ₹376.49 crore, laid foundation stones for 33 upcoming projects, and distributed welfare measures amounting to ₹161 crore to benefit 53,039 people.

--IANS

aal/dan

