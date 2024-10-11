MK Stalin's Brother-in-Law Passes Away: DMK Mouthpiece Editor Murasoli Selvam, Dies at 85

Murasoli Selvam, brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former editor of the DMK’s official newspaper Murasoli, passed away at 85. Selvam, who was married to M Karunanidhi’s daughter Selvi and the brother of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran, played a pivotal role in the DMK’s development through his work as editor of Murasoli.

In a touching message on X, CM MK Stalin expressed his grief, stating, "Today I have lost the final shoulder to lean on – a pillar of principle." Stalin, along with other senior DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid tribute to Selvam in Chennai and will be overseeing the funeral arrangements. Selvam died of a heart attack on October 10 in Bengaluru.

A prominent figure in Tamil Nadu journalism, Selvam made headlines in 1992 when he became the first editor in the state to be reprimanded by the Legislative Assembly for allegedly breaching its privileges. As the longtime manager of Murasoli, which Karunanidhi referred to as his "first child," Selvam’s influence extended to cinema and electoral campaigns. In light of his passing, the DMK announced that the party flag will be flown at half-mast for three days. He is survived by his wife and daughter.