MLA Salary: Know how much salary and allowances are given to MLAs

In India, the largest democracy in the world, every state has an assembly. Every state has an assembly just like the parliament at the center. According to the Parliament, after winning the elections held every 5 years, the people's representatives are elected as MLAs in the Legislative Assembly.

Those elected or appointed to a Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) are referred to as Members of the Legislative Assembly or MLAs. Each legislative constituency of the State or UT is represented by only one MLA. An MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) is elected by the public in his/her constituency or electoral division, to serve as a representative in the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.

MLAs get different salaries in all the states of the country. Currently, Telangana has the highest salary in India. Telangana is the top state in the country where MLAs get Rs 2.50 lakh a month. But his basic salary is Rs 20,000 and other allowances are Rs 2.30 lakh. The lowest salary is paid in the state of Tripura. Here, MLAs get a salary of Rs 34,000 per month.

How much salary do MLAs get in which state?

Telangana - 2.50 lakhs

Maharashtra - 2.32 lakhs

Delhi - 2.10 lakhs

Uttar Pradesh - 1.87 lakh

Jammu and Kashmir - 1.60 lakhs

Uttarakhand - 1.60 lakhs

Andhra Pradesh - 1.30 lakhs

Himachal Pradesh - 1.25 lakhs

Rajasthan - 1.25 lakhs

Goa - 1.17 lakhs

Haryana - 1.15 lakh

Punjab - 1.14 lakhs

Jharkhand - 1.11 lakhs

Madhya Pradesh - 1.10 lakhs

Chhattisgarh - 1.10 lakhs

Bihar - 1.14 lakhs

West Bengal - 1.13 lakhs

Tamil Nadu - 1.05 lakhs

Karnataka - 98 thousand

Sikkim - 86.05 lakhs

Kerala - 70 thousand