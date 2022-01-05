MLA Salary: Know how much salary and allowances are given to MLAs
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2022 04:32 PM2022-01-05T16:32:09+5:302022-01-05T16:32:59+5:30
In India, the largest democracy in the world, every state has an assembly. Every state has an assembly just like the parliament at the center. According to the Parliament, after winning the elections held every 5 years, the people's representatives are elected as MLAs in the Legislative Assembly.
Those elected or appointed to a Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) are referred to as Members of the Legislative Assembly or MLAs. Each legislative constituency of the State or UT is represented by only one MLA. An MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) is elected by the public in his/her constituency or electoral division, to serve as a representative in the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.
MLAs get different salaries in all the states of the country. Currently, Telangana has the highest salary in India. Telangana is the top state in the country where MLAs get Rs 2.50 lakh a month. But his basic salary is Rs 20,000 and other allowances are Rs 2.30 lakh. The lowest salary is paid in the state of Tripura. Here, MLAs get a salary of Rs 34,000 per month.
How much salary do MLAs get in which state?
Telangana - 2.50 lakhs
Maharashtra - 2.32 lakhs
Delhi - 2.10 lakhs
Uttar Pradesh - 1.87 lakh
Jammu and Kashmir - 1.60 lakhs
Uttarakhand - 1.60 lakhs
Andhra Pradesh - 1.30 lakhs
Himachal Pradesh - 1.25 lakhs
Rajasthan - 1.25 lakhs
Goa - 1.17 lakhs
Haryana - 1.15 lakh
Punjab - 1.14 lakhs
Jharkhand - 1.11 lakhs
Madhya Pradesh - 1.10 lakhs
Chhattisgarh - 1.10 lakhs
Bihar - 1.14 lakhs
West Bengal - 1.13 lakhs
Tamil Nadu - 1.05 lakhs
Karnataka - 98 thousand
Sikkim - 86.05 lakhs
Kerala - 70 thousand