MMRDA submits revised plan for Uttan-Virar Sea Link to be connected to Vadhavan Port and Samruddhi Mahamarg

Mumbai, June 26 The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday presented a revised and economically viable plan for the 55.12 km Uttan-Virar Sea Link (UVSL) project to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed that the proposed UVSL should be connected to the upcoming Vadhavan Port and the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Expressway), making it a crucial link connecting Mumbai to the ambitious Vadhavan Port project.

He reviewed the UVSL project in a meeting in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal, and other senior officials.

The project will be directly connected to the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway through the Virar connector, significantly improving freight and passenger movement between the northern suburbs and the western coastal corridor.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project will not only create economic opportunities but also strengthen India’s port-led development vision, said the government release.

“After detailed technical and engineering evaluations, MMRDA presented six cost variants ranging from Rs 87,427 crore to Rs 52,652 crore. CM Fadnavis and DCM Shinde selected the Rs 52,652 crore alternative as it was financially more viable, efficient, and environmentally friendly. The revised design has successfully brought down the cost from Rs 87,427.17 crore to Rs 52,652 crore,” said the government release.

Earlier plans included 4+4 lanes with emergency lanes. The revised plan includes 3+3 lanes for the main carriageway and 2+2 lanes for connectors, significantly reducing civil and structural costs. Budgeting was done keeping in mind inflation and the current road network, avoiding unnecessary costs. Narrower lane widths and optimised alignment reduced the Right of Way (RoW), thereby lowering land acquisition and rehabilitation expenses, said the release.

Earlier, double-pillar designs were replaced with single-pillar structures, making the construction more cost-effective and eco-friendly. Cuts in temporary expenses, consultant fees, and other initial costs helped bring down the total budget significantly.

According to MMRDA, the Uttan-Virar Sea Link will be a key component of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s future transport network, directly linking Mumbai’s northern suburbs with Vadhavan Port and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. It is expected to unlock significant new economic and connectivity potential across the region.

The Chief Minister also instructed the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project's implementation and called for fast-tracking the required approvals for the proposed alignment.

