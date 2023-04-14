Mobile tower stolen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, April 14 Thieves made off an entire mobile tower in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday.

The mobile tower, belonging to GTAL company, was installed in the house of Manisha Kumari, located in Shramjivi Nagar area under Sadar police station in the city.

The mobile phone tower was found missing when company officials reached the house of Manisha Kumari to inspect it. A generator set, shelter, and stabiliser were also missing from the place.

Company official Shahnawaz Anwar lodged an FIR against unknown persons in Sadar police station of the district.

During investigation, Manisha Kumari told police that some persons, claiming to be employees of GTAL, came a few months ago and said that the mobile tower is not functional and hence, they are removing it.

They had removed all the equipment, loaded it onto a pick-up van and taken it away. The value of equipment was estimated to be Rs 4.5 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor