Mobile Users Beware: 5 Key Changes Coming January 1, 2024

Five major changes are set to take effect on January 1, 2024, directly impacting how you use your mobile phone. To avoid disruption, particularly with UPI payments and SIM card validity, ensure you complete these essential tasks before December 31st, 2023.

1. Inactive UPI IDs at Risk:

If your UPI ID has remained unused for a year or more, it will be deactivated after December 31st. This means popular UPI payment services like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will be inaccessible from January 1st, 2024.

2. Biometric Authentication for New SIM Cards:

Acquiring a new SIM card will become more stringent with the implementation of new government regulations. Biometric details will be mandatory for issuing new SIM cards, as per a bill approved by both houses of Parliament.

3. Dormant Gmail Accounts to be Shut Down:

Google will be deactivating all Gmail accounts unused for the past one or two years. This applies only to personal Gmail accounts and excludes those used by schools and businesses. Remember to keep your personal Gmail account active to avoid suspension.

4. Locker Agreement Update Mandatory:

The Reserve Bank of India has mandated the renewal of locker agreements by December 31st, 2023. New locker regulations will come into effect in the new year, necessitating your consent by the deadline. Failure to comply could result in restricted locker access.

5. Depository Account Nominee Update Deadline Extended:

Depository account holders have until December 31st, 2023, to update their nominee information. The earlier deadline of September 30th has been extended by three months.