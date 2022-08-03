Modi govt blocks 348 mobile apps developed by various countries including China

The Indian government has blocked more than 300 mobile apps in a major digital strike. According to a PTI report, the Indian government has blocked around 348 mobile apps developed in various countries around the world, including China, saying they are collecting user data and sending it abroad for profiling citizens. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave this information while replying to a question from BJP's Rodmal Nagar.

"These apps were collecting information of 348 mobile application users and sending it to servers outside the country for unauthorized profiling," said Chandrasekhar. He said, "On the request of MHA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 348 such mobile apps. As such data transmission is a violation of India's sovereignty and integrity, as well as the security of India and the state."

Chandrasekhar said, "These apps are developed in various countries, including China." In the past too, the Indian government has taken such action and conducted a digital strike.