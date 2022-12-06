Modi govt to offer financial assistance of 2.20 lakh to every female citizen of India?

A bizzare message is doing the rounds on social media of a possible financial assistance of Rs. 2.20 lakh by the Central Government to women of the country under PM Naari Shakti Yojna. The message further asks the people to register for getting the financial support. Exposing the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE.

PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Central Government.It is being claimed by a channel named 'Indian Job' YouTube that the central government is going to give Rs 2 lakh 20,000 to all women under 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'. This claim is Fake. No such scheme has been brought by the central government. You can be rest assured that the message holds no truth. Check the official tweet here...

