Modi govt’s PMAY scheme to expire on March 31, 2022

Beneficiaries will be given benefits till March 31 under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme. Therefore, there is a huge rush of beneficiaries who have applied for the scheme. However, as the scheme closes, many who dream of a home will be deprived. The Prime Minister's Housing Scheme for urban and rural areas has been implemented under the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that everyone gets their rightful home by 2022. With the introduction of subsidy under this scheme, the dream of thousands of citizens of the district has come true. Even today, many are eager to take advantage of this scheme. However, as the scheme will expire at the end of March, many will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

In order to avail the benefit of the grant under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, it is necessary to submit a proposal to the Government. It was informed that the proposals coming till March 20 will be approved by the government.

There is a credit-linked subsidy of 6.5 on an annual income of Rs 6 lakh. 4 per cent interest subsidy on loans of Rs 9 lakh on an income of Rs 12 lakh, Loans up to Rs 12 lakh with an income of Rs 18 lakh can get 3% interest subsidy.

The subsidy received from the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme is of great benefit to the needy citizens. If this scheme is discontinued, many will suffer.

