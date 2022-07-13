Modi, Netherlands counterpart discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on phone with his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte and discussed bilateral ties, an official statement said.

"The two leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors," the Prime Minister's Office said.

With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in recent years.

The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit in April 2021 and have been since then speaking regularly.

The 'Strategic Partnership on Water' was launched with the Netherlands during the Virtual Summit.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on India-EU relations, regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the PMO said.

In the current year, India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. This milestone was celebrated with the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the Netherlands in April.

