Modi's Only Guarantee is Hatred Towards Muslims, Says Asaduddin Owaisi (Watch Video)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 24, over his recent speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, saying Modi's only guarantee is hatred towards Muslims in the country.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Owais said in hindi, "Modi ki ek hi guarantee - Musalmanon se nafrat ki guarantee. He has been doing this since 2002."

Owais said that there are 17 crore Muslims in India, and this is the biggest minority community. He is not only the PM of Hindus but also of the 140 crore people in the country.

"Hurting them (Muslims) like this, hating them like this! If a riot breaks out in the country tomorrow, Narendra Modi would be responsible for it," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

PM Modi, earlier on April 21, alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children."

In his speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, the Prime Minister said that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. Modi further alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

"Congress manifesto says that it will calculate the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, collect information and then distribute to those...whom former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right on country's wealth."