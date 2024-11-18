'Mohabbat ki dukan' selling poisonous goods: BJP jabs Kharge for 'poison' remarks

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his objectional remarks against it and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A couple of BJP leaders speaking to IANS said that such abusive rant doesn't bode well for elections.

At a public rally on Sunday, Kharge had likened the BJP and RSS to "poison" and described them as "politically the most dangerous" entities in the country.

"If there is anything politically most dangerous in India, it is the BJP and RSS. They are like poison. If a snake bites, the person dies. Such a poisonous snake should be killed," Kharge stated.

The BJP reacted sharply to Kharge's comments, accusing the Congress party of misleading the public with its "Mohabbat ki dukaan" (shop spreading love) rhetoric and at the same time, selling 'poisonous goods' from that shop.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh said, "If one wants to learn how to spread poison in politics, they should learn it from Mallikarjun Kharge. He has tried this tactic many times but failed every time."

Singh further slammed the Congress for inciting 'divisive' rhetoric, saying, "In a democracy, people's right to vote is sacrosanct, but Kharge and his party are inciting violence and riots. I hope the Election Commission takes notice of this statement. The voters of Maharashtra and Jharkhand will deliver a fitting reply to Congress and INDIA bloc."

Addressing Kharge's choice of words, Singh said, "Those who yesterday spoke about 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' are now selling goods of violence and poison. Such threatening language -- calling for crushing and killing -- is unacceptable in politics and will not find recognition in any democratic context."

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MLA from Chandni Chowk, also took aim at Kharge, attributing his remarks to desperation within the Congress.

"I believe age has taken a toll on Mallikarjun Kharge. His disturbed mindset reflects Congress' hopelessness," Khandelwal told IANS.

"The INDIA bloc leaders are clearly losing hope as elections approach, and such statements only prove their desperation," he added.

The BJP also urged the Election Commission of India to take cognisance of Kharge's remarks and called on voters to reject divisive politics in the upcoming elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor