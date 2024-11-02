Mohan Bhagwat asks 'pracharaks' to take RSS' message of social harmony to every home

Bhopal, Nov 2 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked its 'pracharaks' to take the agenda of bringing social harmony in Hindu society to the grassroots level as well as to every home.

The RSS chief made this assertion on Friday while addressing a training camp for full-time RSS volunteers in Gwalior on Friday.

The five-day RSS 'Pracharak Prashikshan' camp started on October 31 and will conclude on November 4 at Kedar Dham Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gwalior.

More than 550 'pracharaks' working for 31 Sangh-affiliated organisations from across the country are attending the programme.

The camp aims to enhance the skills and methodologies of propagators working within various organisations. The session will cover key topics, prominently operational strategies and skill development.

Sources told IANS that before addressing the session, Bhagwat held a meeting with all the 'pracharaks' attending the camp. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is likely to attend the programme on Saturday.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top functionaries of the Sangh will also take part in the camp and hold discussions on works being done by the organisation across various fields.

The RSS regularly holds training camps for its 'pracharaks'. Every five years, a camp is organised for the organisational secretaries of various Sangh-affiliated bodies such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Arogya Bharati, Prajna Pravah, and Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana among others.

