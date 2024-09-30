Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan on Oct 2

Jaipur, Sep 30 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a four-day visit to Rajasthan’s Baran from October 2.

Bhagwat will reach Kota on the evening of 2 October from there he will travel by road to Baran.

Chittor Prant Sanghchalak Jagdish Singh Rana said that during this stay, Bhagwat will participate in various meetings of the organisation and will also address the city gathering of volunteers in Krishi Upaj Mandi on 5 October.

Earlier, Bhagwat was on a five-day trip to Alwar from September 13 to 17. He reached Alwar by train on September 13. He then went directly to the Sangh office Keshav Kripa.

From 14 to 17 September, he had important meetings with the officials and workers of the state executive at the Sangh office. Bhagwat also planted saplings and participated in Mahamritunjaya Yagya.

“India is not just a piece of land, but it is Sanatan. India stands with Sanatan Dharma. Our culture is a Yagya-like culture. In Yagya, one has to give from his own side. Whatever one has, it will return from where he is giving,” he said.

Bhagwat also spoke on the significance of trees and said that trees have given us everything, they should not be destroyed, and hence trees should be planted.

“Similarly, we should make efforts for the progress of our brothers in society who are poor, and backward. We should uplift them by giving them whatever we have,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor