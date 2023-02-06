"Mohan Bhagwat was referring to some 'scholars'..." Sunil Ambedkar on RSS chief's statement

Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambedkar on Monday, said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was referring to some "scholars" when he talked about "Pandits".

Talking to ANI, Ambedkar said, "Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at the Saint Ravidas Jayanti event. He mentioned the word 'Pandit', which means 'Vidvaan' (scholars)."

"God is present in every person. So, irrespective of name and form, there is no difference in one's ability and honour. No one is higher or lower in the eyes of God. But some Pandits use Shaastras to create caste-based division, which is a lie," he said. The RSS leader said that's the exact statement of the RSS chief.

Earlier on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that whatever be the name, ability and honour of a person, everybody is same and there are no differences

He was addressing an event at the auditorium of Ravindra Natya Mandir on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Rohidas.

Addressing the event, Bhagwat said, "The truth is God says that he is omnipresent. Whatever be the name, ability and honour, everybody is the same and there are no differences. What some Pandits say on the basis of Shaastras is a lie."

"We are misled by the caste superiority illusion and this illusion has to be set aside," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat also said that conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, and only the opinions are different.

( With inputs from ANI )

