Mohan Yadav orders bans meat sale, loudspeakers in religious places on first day as MP CM

Hours after taking oath on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a big decision as he ordered a ban on loudspeakers at religious and public places. He also imposed a ban on meat sales “in the open". The regulated loudspeakers are allowed to operate within prescribed decibel limits, and at prescribed times only, the statement of the order said. It further stated that no action will be taken against loudspeakers which are being operated in accordance with the law.

Earlier in the day, 58-year-old Yadav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Yadav's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the event. Mohan Yadav was the Minister for Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from 2020 to 2023. In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, Mohan Yadav won the Ujjain South constituency by a margin of 12,941 votes as he bagged 95,699 votes and beat Congress party's Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. The Congress party candidate managed to get 82,758 votes. He became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain South seat and was re-elected to the Assembly in 2018.

