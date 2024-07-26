'Moidams' in Assam Included in UNESCO World Heritage List Under Cultural Property Category; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Applauds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded after the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty, also known as 'Moidams', was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the cultural property category. This is the first cultural property from the Northeast state to get the coveted tag on Friday, July 26.

This decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

"Today is a memorable day for Assam The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Charideo has been included in the list of the World Heritage Sites of Charideo Today will be a significant day in the history of the country This is a huge achievement for Assam Congratulations to you all on this auspicious occasion," said Assam CM in post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

আজি অসমৰ বাবে এক স্মৰণীয় দিন৷ বহু প্ৰত্যাশাৰ অন্ত ঘটাই ইউনেস্ক'ৰ বিশ্ব ঐতিহ্য ক্ষেত্ৰৰ তালিকাত স্থান লাভ কৰিলে আমাৰ চৰাইদেউ মৈদামে৷ ইতিহাসৰ পাতত আজিৰ দিনটো এক উল্লেখযোগ্য দিন হিচাপে বিবেচিত হৈ ৰ'ব৷ এয়া অসমৰ বাবে এক বৃহৎ প্ৰাপ্তি৷ আপোনালোক আটাইলৈ এই শুভ ক্ষণত অভিনন্দন জ্ঞাপন… pic.twitter.com/S4C0d1L35r — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2024

CM Sarma added, "The Charideo Maidam is a beautiful example of the deep spiritual beliefs, rich heritage and architecture of the Tai-Ahom people of Assam This is the first time in the North East that the Charideo Maidam has been recognized as a World Heritage Site."

"There are many reasons why you shouldn't be able to get this special recognition today. There are many reasons why you shouldn't be able to get this special recognition today I am very grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Assam," he added.

The Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage, and architectural prowess of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community. According to Himanta Biswa Sarma, it is the first time a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List after Kaziranga and Manas National Parks.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the opening ceremony of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at the Bharat Mandapam where he also underlined the universality of heritage and added that whenever one looks at historical sites, "our mind rises above current geopolitical factors".