Monkey attends classes with children in Jharkhand school, video goes viral

Ranchi, Sep 14 A monkey has been spotted attending classes with students for the past one week at a government school in Danua village in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. The movements of the monkey have become a matter of curiosity.

Videos and pictures of the monkey's presence from the classes to the school office have gone viral.

The school's headmaster Ratan Verma told that the monkey reaches the school premises as soon as the school opens at 9 in the morning and usually leaves in the evening only after the classes end. A week ago, when he suddenly entered Class 9 of the school, the students were terrified. He did not harm anyone and sat on a bench in the class. Since then, reaching any class and sitting in the front row with the students has become a regular routine.

On Wednesday, it reached the headmaster's room and sat on the table. When the classes started, he again went to the class. The principal attempted to drive the monkey away, but he remained in the classroom.

School Management Committee chairman Sakaldev Yadav said that the forest department was informed about it. A team reached the school, but it could not catch the monkey.

