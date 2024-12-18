Monkeypox in Kerala: Two Men Who Recently Travelled from UAE Test Positive for Mpox

Two cases of monkeypox have been reported in Kerala. State Health Minister Veena George confirmed the cases on Wednesday. The patients are two men who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

One man, a resident of Wayanad district, was initially diagnosed with the infection. The second individual, from Kannur, tested positive later. Both patients are receiving treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

The Health Minister said details of contact tracing and movement history would be published soon. In light of the situation, the Health Department has advised those who may have come into contact with the patients to monitor their health and report any symptoms without delay.

A state-level Rapid Response Team held a meeting under the Health Minister to evaluate the situation. The team issued instructions to set up more isolation facilities.

Travellers arriving from abroad who show any signs of illness have been advised to isolate themselves and inform the health department immediately. Awareness campaigns have been strengthened, including initiatives at airports.

The statement also urged vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and children to take extra precautions.

Kerala had previously reported a few monkeypox cases in September this year after the global outbreak of the disease.

