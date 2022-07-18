Monkeypox: Indian govt reviews health actions at international airports and ports

After India reported two monkeypox cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reviewed the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports.

The meeting was attended by Airport and Port Health Officers (APHOs/PHOs) and Regional Directors from Regional Offices of Health & Family Welfare.

All the officials were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country.

They were advised and re-oriented in the clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per MoHFW's 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'.

They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from International Health Division, and Disaster Management Cell.

On Monday, India reported the second confirmed monkeypox case from Kerala's Kannur district.

As per the Kerala Health Minister's office, a 31-year-old male has been infected with the virus. He is undergoing treatment in Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur.

Earlier on July 14, India had reported the first monkeypox case of a UAE traveller from Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor