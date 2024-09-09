Monkeypox Scare in India: Govt Issues Advisory to States and UTs to Prevent Spread of Mpox Following WHO's Declaration of Global Health Emergency

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issued an advisory to all states and union territories on Monday, September 9, in response to the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent declaration of the Mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the ongoing outbreak of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, has been classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This declaration marks the second PHEIC associated with Mpox, as the disease continues to spread, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring East African countries.

The WHO's decision to declare a PHEIC was influenced by several alarming factors, including a significant increase in Mpox cases in the DRC over the past six months, the emergence of new cases in countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, and the identification of a new clade (Clade Ib) of the Mpox virus. This new variant has raised concerns about its potential to spread further and cause more severe illness.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issues advisory to States/UTs in view of WHO's declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) related to Mpox pic.twitter.com/tQIXg2V2Ix — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

The WHO's latest situational update indicates that the clinical characteristics of Mpox cases remain consistent with previous outbreaks. The majority of cases involve young males, with a median age of 34 years. Sexual contact is the most commonly reported mode of transmission, followed by non-sexual person-to-person contact. The most prevalent symptom among reported cases is a rash, often accompanied by fever, and approximately 51.9% of cases involve individuals living with HIV.

In response to the PHEIC declaration, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India is closely monitoring the situation. Although no new cases of Mpox have been reported in India during the current outbreak, the ministry is taking proactive measures to prevent the disease from entering the country.

Health units at Points of Entry, such as airports, have been instructed to enhance health screening for incoming travelers, and the laboratory network under the Indian Council of Medical Research has been strengthened to test samples from suspected cases.

Health Ministry has urged state health departments to prepare for potential cases.

Widespread dissemination of guidelines for the management of Mpox.

Implementation of updated surveillance strategies and clinical management protocols.

Identification of isolation facilities in hospitals for suspected and confirmed cases.

Orientation of healthcare workers on case definitions, contact tracing, and infection prevention and control practices.

Community awareness campaigns to educate the public about the disease, its transmission, and the importance of timely reporting.