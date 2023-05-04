Monkeys chase man to death in UP

Badaun (UP), May 4 A troop of monkeys attacked a 45-year-old man and chased him to his death from the terrace of a house in Niranjan Nagla village under the jurisdiction of Usawan police station.

The incident took place when the victim, Desh Raj's neighbour, arranged a food service for a marriage ceremony in the courtyard of the now-deceased's house, which attracted the monkeys to the terrace.

Police rushed to the scene on receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Usawan SHO Ravendar Singh said that the victim was taken to a government health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

