Monkeys chase man to death in UP
By IANS | Published: May 4, 2023 09:48 AM 2023-05-04T09:48:04+5:30 2023-05-04T10:00:08+5:30
Badaun (UP), May 4 A troop of monkeys attacked a 45-year-old man and chased him to his death ...
Badaun (UP), May 4 A troop of monkeys attacked a 45-year-old man and chased him to his death from the terrace of a house in Niranjan Nagla village under the jurisdiction of Usawan police station.
The incident took place when the victim, Desh Raj's neighbour, arranged a food service for a marriage ceremony in the courtyard of the now-deceased's house, which attracted the monkeys to the terrace.
Police rushed to the scene on receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.
Usawan SHO Ravendar Singh said that the victim was taken to a government health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app