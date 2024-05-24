Monks take to streets in Kolkata to protest against Mamata's remarks on spiritual bodies

Kolkata, May 24 Hundreds of monks on Friday joined the 'Sant Swaviman Yatra' organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to protest against the recent remarks by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeting certain prominent spiritual institutions.

At a public meeting earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee accused a section of the monks attached to the Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, and ISKCON of working on BJP's behalf to influence the electorate to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kartik Maharaj, a monk associated with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha who was specifically targeted by the Chief Minister, was at the forefront of the protest march on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kartik Maharaj challenged the Chief Minister to prove her allegation that he did not allow Trinamool Congress polling agents to be present at the polling booths in Baharampur.

“You are the Chief Minister. You get reports from the police. So prove that I went to polling booths and asked the Trinamool agents to leave the premises,” Kartik Maharaj said.

Besides sending a legal notice to the Chief Minister for her comments, Kartik Maharaj has also approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection against a possible attack on his Ashram in Baharampur.

Kartik Maharaj also said that the monks have been forced to take to the streets since the 'religion is at stake' in West Bengal.

