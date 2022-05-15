Monsoon 2022: Heavy rains expected in Kerala for next five days; Orange alert in 6 districts

Heavy rains are expected in Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days. Westerly winds are expected in Kerala. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in some parts of the country.

Favorable conditions have made the journey of southwest monsoon winds easier. In the next two days, the winds are expected to reach the South Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands and the southeastern part of the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain with thunderstorms expected. The wind speed is estimated to be 40 to 50 kmph.

The Kerala administration has been alerted after the meteorological department warned of heavy and torrential rains. Orange alert has been issued in 6 districts of the state. The Chief Secretary of State has convened a meeting of officials. Apart from that, precautionary measures are also being taken by the District Collector. Emergency systems have also been instructed to be equipped.

In Kerala, monsoon usually starts on 1st June. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the monsoon will arrive in Kerala on May 27 earlier this year. If there is a conducive environment, monsoon will come to Maharashtra in next seven days.